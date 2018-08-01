Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Manning second in Milwaukee debut

Schoop will bat cleanup and play second base Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Schoop was dealt from the Orioles to the Brewers prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. After the departure of Jonathan Villar and the demotion of Tyler Saladino, Schoop figures to draw starts all over the infield. He's been extremely hot at the dish of late, homering in seven of his last nine games and compiling a 12-game hitting streak.

