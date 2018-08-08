Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Schoop is out of the lineup against the Padres on Wednesday.

Schoop will retreat to the bench following six straight starts with the Brewers, during which he's gone just 3-for-25 with no extra-base hits and 11 strikeouts. In his place, Orlando Arcia will start at shortstop and Travis Shaw at second base.

More News
Our Latest Stories