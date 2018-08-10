Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Notches two RBI vs. Padres

Schoop went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against San Diego.

Schoop recorded his first two RBI as a Brewer in the fourth inning after slugging a double to left field. He's collected just four hits with 14 strikeouts in eight games since being traded to Milwaukee, so perhaps Thursday's performance is a sign he's starting to break out of his slump. Through 93 contests in 2018, Schoop is slashing .235/.263/.425.