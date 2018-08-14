Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Out of lineup Tuesday

Schoop is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Schoop will sit for the third time in 12 games since joining the Brewers at the deadline. He's hit just .154 with a .354 OPS for his new team, though the sample is obviously still small. Orlando Arcia will get the start at shortstop, with Hernan Perez starting at second base.

More News
Our Latest Stories