Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Picking up the pace

Schoop went 2-for-4 with a home run in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.

Schoop's Brewers career got off to a dreadful start at the plate, and it has relegated him to part-time duty for the time being. However, he is starting to show signs of life, going 5-for-12 (.417) with two home runs over his last five games. All parties invested in Schoop's production are no doubt hoping this stretch helps provide a spark for the rest of the campaign.

