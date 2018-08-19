Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Sitting again Sunday
Schoop is on the bench for the second straight game Sunday against the Cardinals.
There haven't been any reports that Schoop has been battling an injury, but he's given the Brewers plenty of performance-based reasons to leave him on the bench. He's hit just .163/.180/.204 with 19 strikeouts and just one walk in his first 15 games for his new club. Orlando Arcia will start at shortstop for the second straight game.
