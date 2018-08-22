Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Socks pinch-hit home run

Schoop hit a pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning of Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

Schoop has not been able to get anything going since joining the Brewers, but no doubt all parties involved are hoping Tuesday's homer -- his first with Milwaukee -- spurs him in the right direction. Schoop opened on the bench Tuesday for the third time in four games, but his homer earned him a spot in the lineup for Wednesday's afternoon affair, and he will get the nod at shortstop while hitting seventh against Reds starter Robert Stephenson.

