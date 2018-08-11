Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Takes seat Saturday

Schoop is not in the lineup for Saturday's game at Atlanta.

Schoop was the reigning AL Player of the Week for Baltimore when he was acquired by Milwaukee, but is 5-for-34 with a double, two RBI and 16 strikeouts in nine games with his new club. Travis Shaw draws the start at second base for the Brewers.

