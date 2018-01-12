Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Avoids arbitration with Brewers

Villar agreed to a one-year, $2.55 million deal with the Brewers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Villar is said to be very motivated entering his age-27 season, as a down 2017 season likely cost him a significant amount of money in the negotiation process with Milwaukee. He will likely be given the opportunity to run away with the starting job at second base this spring, but if he struggles, Eric Sogard lurks as a solid backup option. Villar was worth 3.1 wins (according to FanGraphs) in 2016, but was a negative-0.5 win player in 2017. He should serve as a fairly cheap source of speed in fantasy drafts, as he was able to steal 23 bases, even in his down year.