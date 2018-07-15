Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Avoids structural damage

Villar (thumb) underwent an MRI on Sunday, which revealed no structural damage, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

This is good news for Villar, who was diagnosed with a right thumb sprain and moved to the 10-day disabled list Sunday. He'll be eligible to return starting July 25 against Washington, although it's unclear if he'll require more than the minimum on the shelf.

