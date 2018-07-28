Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Begins rehab assignment

Villar (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

According to McCalvy, Villar could rejoin the Brewers before the end of their current road trip, which concludes Thursday in Los Angeles. Unfortunately for Villar, it appears he is coming back to a strict backup role, as the Brewers traded for Mike Moustakas, which moves Travis Shaw to second base.

More News
Our Latest Stories