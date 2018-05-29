Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Belts three-run homer Monday
Villar went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run homer in Monday's win over the Cardinals.
Villar busted the game open with his three-run blast in the bottom of the seventh frame, putting the Brewers up by five and allowing Milwaukee to cruise to an 8-3 victory. It was Villar's third long ball of the season, though it was his first from the right side of the plate. He's now hitting a solid .275/.327/.376 through 49 games this season after hitting just .241/.293/.372 in 122 games last year.
