Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Belts three-run homer Monday

Villar went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run homer in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

Villar busted the game open with his three-run blast in the bottom of the seventh frame, putting the Brewers up by five and allowing Milwaukee to cruise to an 8-3 victory. It was Villar's third long ball of the season, though it was his first from the right side of the plate. He's now hitting a solid .275/.327/.376 through 49 games this season after hitting just .241/.293/.372 in 122 games last year.