Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Collects three hits Saturday

Villar was 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-0 win over the White Sox.

Villar had only five hits in his last 29 at-bats, so the three hits Saturday were a welcome sight. The 27-year-old has a .285/.333/.405 slash line in 158 at-bats this season, and although he has been a bit more conservative with his baserunning this season, still has eight stolen bases in nine attempts.

