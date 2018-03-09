Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Competing for second base job
Villar is 6-for-20 (.300) with three runs scored, two RBI, and a 2:4 BB:K through seven spring appearances.
Villar struck out 30.3 percent of the time in 2017, his plate discipline -- or lack thereof -- will be a major factor in determining his playing time in 2018. He is competing against Eric Sogard and Hernan Perez this spring for at-bats at second base.
