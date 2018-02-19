Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Competing for starting gig at second base
Villar and Eric Sogard are expected to compete for the everyday role at second base during spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
At this time a year ago, Villar looked like a cornerstone player for the Brewers after breaking out for 19 home runs and 62 stolen bases and slashing .285/.369/.457 in his first season with Milwaukee in 2016, but few players saw their real-life and fantasy value drop as sharply in 2017. Perhaps in part due to a tight shoulder he sustained in the World Baseball Classic, Villar slumped out of the gates last season and was never able to bounce back, with his free-swinging ways often hindering his success. To that end, Villar said that he spent the offseason studying tape of the Reds' Joey Votto in an effort to improve his pitch recognition, and at least during the Dominican Winter League, that work seemed to pay dividends for the 26-year-old, who drew nine walks against nine strikeouts in 77 at-bats. Villar's performance during the spring should further help the Brewers suss out if his plate discipline has truly improved, and if so, Villar would have a great shot at edging out the lower-ceiling Sogard for a starting gig.
More News
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Avoids arbitration with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Finger injury not serious•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Dealing with finger injury•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Playing time waning•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...