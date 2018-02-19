Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Competing for starting gig at second base

Villar and Eric Sogard are expected to compete for the everyday role at second base during spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

At this time a year ago, Villar looked like a cornerstone player for the Brewers after breaking out for 19 home runs and 62 stolen bases and slashing .285/.369/.457 in his first season with Milwaukee in 2016, but few players saw their real-life and fantasy value drop as sharply in 2017. Perhaps in part due to a tight shoulder he sustained in the World Baseball Classic, Villar slumped out of the gates last season and was never able to bounce back, with his free-swinging ways often hindering his success. To that end, Villar said that he spent the offseason studying tape of the Reds' Joey Votto in an effort to improve his pitch recognition, and at least during the Dominican Winter League, that work seemed to pay dividends for the 26-year-old, who drew nine walks against nine strikeouts in 77 at-bats. Villar's performance during the spring should further help the Brewers suss out if his plate discipline has truly improved, and if so, Villar would have a great shot at edging out the lower-ceiling Sogard for a starting gig.