Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Dealing with finger injury

Villar has been dealing with an apparent injury, as his left ring finger was in a splint Wednesday, The Brewer Nation blog reports.

There has been no word from the club on Villar's status at this point, but there doesn't seem to be any real concern regarding his availability for next season. During the 2017 season, Villar was barely seeing time in the field over the course of the homestretch, and slashed just .241/.293/.372 in 122 games.