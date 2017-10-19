Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Dealing with finger injury
Villar has been dealing with an apparent injury, as his left ring finger was in a splint Wednesday, The Brewer Nation blog reports.
There has been no word from the club on Villar's status at this point, but there doesn't seem to be any real concern regarding his availability for next season. During the 2017 season, Villar was barely seeing time in the field over the course of the homestretch, and slashed just .241/.293/.372 in 122 games.
More News
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Playing time waning•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Making third straight start in center field•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Drives in three in win over Cards•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...