Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Faring well on rehab assignment

Villar (thumb) went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in his rehab appearance for Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Villar started at second base for Colorado Springs for the second straight contest, turning in two-hit performances both times out. The 26-year-old played seven innings in the field Sunday, so the Brewers may want him to log a full game in the minors before bringing him back from the 10-day disabled list at some point later in the week. Once he rejoins the big club, Villar is expected to settle into a utility role with Travis Shaw in line to serve as the Brewers' primary second baseman following the recent acquisition of corner man Mike Moustakas.