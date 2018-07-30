Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Faring well on rehab assignment
Villar (thumb) went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in his rehab appearance for Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Villar started at second base for Colorado Springs for the second straight contest, turning in two-hit performances both times out. The 26-year-old played seven innings in the field Sunday, so the Brewers may want him to log a full game in the minors before bringing him back from the 10-day disabled list at some point later in the week. Once he rejoins the big club, Villar is expected to settle into a utility role with Travis Shaw in line to serve as the Brewers' primary second baseman following the recent acquisition of corner man Mike Moustakas.
More News
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Avoids structural damage•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Hits DL with thumb injury•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Sits again Monday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Swipes 13th base, scores twice•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: On bench Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start