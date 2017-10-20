Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Finger injury not serious

Villar is reportedly feeling fine Thursday after suffering a minor finger injury earlier this week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Villar was seen sporting a splint on his left ring finger this week, but the Brewers announced that the injury is nothing serious whatsoever. Villar apparently pinched his finger in a door and should be at full strength as he proceeds through his offseason schedule.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast