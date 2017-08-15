Brewers' Jonathan Villar: First start in center field

Villar is leading off and making his first big-league start in center field Tuesday against the Pirates.

He is 7-for-17 with one home run and one steal over his last four games, but had a .103 OBP in the 13 games prior to this recent hot stretch, so it's hard to get too excited by what he's done lately. Villar appeared in center field during a game with Houston back in 2015, but this is his first start there. If nothing else, it gives him another way to earn starts down the stretch, as Neil Walker figures to be the everyday second baseman.