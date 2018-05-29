Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Gets breather Tuesday
Villar is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Villar went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run homer in Monday's series opener, but he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting three of the past four games at the keystone. Hernan Perez will take over at second base and hit sixth in his stead Tuesday.
