Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Gets Tuesday night off
Villar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates.
Although he's been hitting well as of late, Villar snapped his eight-game hit streak Monday evening with an 0-for-5, two-strikeout showing. He'll head to the bench for his first night off since July 2, allowing Hernan Perez to pick up a start at the keystone.
More News
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Set for full-time job at keystone•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Rocks two homers in first start since DL return•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Leading off Thursday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: May settle for backup duties•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Hits bench in first game back•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...