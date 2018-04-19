Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Heads to bench against Marlins
Villar is not in the lineup against Miami on Thursday.
Villar will get the day off after doing 2-for-4 with a stolen base during Wednesday's win over the Reds. Hernan Perez will start at the keystone and bat sixth in his stead.
