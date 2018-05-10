Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Held out Thursday
Villar is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
This is the fifth time in six games Villar will not be in the starting nine. He's hitting .270 on the season, but he has a putrid .060 ISO and an unusually high .394 BABIP, so he appears to be a big regression candidate, in addition to being in danger of losing his hold on the starting job at the keystone. Hernan Perez will take his place in the lineup Thursday.
More News
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Sits for fourth straight game•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Out for third straight game•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Sits again Saturday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Stationed on bench Sunday•
-
Don't buy these breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...