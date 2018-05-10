Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Held out Thursday

Villar is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

This is the fifth time in six games Villar will not be in the starting nine. He's hitting .270 on the season, but he has a putrid .060 ISO and an unusually high .394 BABIP, so he appears to be a big regression candidate, in addition to being in danger of losing his hold on the starting job at the keystone. Hernan Perez will take his place in the lineup Thursday.