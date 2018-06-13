Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Held out Wednesday

Villar (calf) is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Villar will be out of the starting nine for the series finale after suffering a minor calf injury during Tuesday's tilt. With the Brewers receiving a scheduled day off Thursday, Villar will get some extra rest before a home series against the Phillies. In his place, Hernan Perez will man second base and bat sixth.

