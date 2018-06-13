Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Held out Wednesday
Villar (calf) is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday.
Villar will be out of the starting nine for the series finale after suffering a minor calf injury during Tuesday's tilt. With the Brewers receiving a scheduled day off Thursday, Villar will get some extra rest before a home series against the Phillies. In his place, Hernan Perez will man second base and bat sixth.
More News
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Suffers minor calf injury•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Collects three hits Saturday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Belts three-run homer Monday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Heads to bench Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...