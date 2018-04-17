Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Hits bench Tuesday
Villar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.
Villar is hitting just .238 over the team's last seven games, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Eric Sogard will man the keystone in his stead.
