Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Hits DL with thumb injury

Villar was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right thumb injury.

Villar was used in both ends of the Brewers' doubleheader loss to the Pirates on Saturday, starting the second game and going 0-for-2 with a pair of walks. It's likely he picked up the injury at some point along the way, though the severity of the setback isn't known. He'll benefit from some extra time to rest prior to the All-Star break, but Villar seems likely to settle into a part-time role once he's cleared to return to action.