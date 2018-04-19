Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Hitting over .300 in April
Villar went 2-for-4 and stole a base in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.
A day off Tuesday helped Villar get back on track and record his fifth multi-hit game of the month. Villar is having a nice April, posting a .313/.340/.396 slash line and three steals while starting all but four of the Brewers' 16 contests up to this point.
More News
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Pops first home run Saturday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Not starting Friday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Notches hit vs. Cubs•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...