Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Hitting over .300 in April

Villar went 2-for-4 and stole a base in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.

A day off Tuesday helped Villar get back on track and record his fifth multi-hit game of the month. Villar is having a nice April, posting a .313/.340/.396 slash line and three steals while starting all but four of the Brewers' 16 contests up to this point.

