Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Hitting well this spring
Villar is 14-for-43 (.326) with six RBI and a 4:9 BB:K in 15 games this spring, Brewers Sr. Director - Media Relations Mike Vassallo reports.
Villar had a rough go of it in 2017, but his hot spring bodes well for his chances of rebounding in 2018. He seems to be on track to open the season as the Brewers' top second baseman, but he will likely cede some playing time to Eric Sogard and Hernan Perez, and will need to carry over his spring success in order to hold down his spot.
