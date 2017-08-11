Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Leading off Friday
Villar is starting at second base and leading off Friday against the Reds.
After hitting at or near the bottom of the lineup in most of his starts in the second half of the season, Villar will be back atop the order as the Brewers look to get going at the plate. He is hitting .152/.152/.182 with 13 strikeouts in his last 33 at-bats, so it's hard to be optimistic from a fantasy standpoint.
