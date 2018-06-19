Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Logs base knock
Villar went 1-for-3 during Monday's shutout loss to the Pirates.
Villar managed to record one of Milwaukee's two hits of the evening, reaching on a single to center field in the fourth inning. After a poor showing in 2017, Villar is on pace for a bounce-back year, hitting .276 with six homers and a .730 OPS through 62 games. He ended last season batting .241 with 11 home runs and a .665 OPS.
