Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Not in Friday's lineup
Villar is out of the lineup against Colorado on Friday.
Villar will not be in the starting lineup for the sixth time in the past seven games as Hernan Perez gets another start at second base. Through 32 games, Villar's slashing .270/.311/.330 with nine RBU and six stolen bases, though it's clear that he isn't doing enough to earn regular time on the field.
