Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Not in Friday's lineup
Villar is out of the lineup against the Pirates on Friday.
Villar will head to the bench following five straight starts, going 3-for-16 with two stolen bases and six strikeouts during that span. In his place, Eric Sogard will man the keystone and bat seventh for the series opener.
