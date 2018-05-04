Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Not in Friday's lineup

Villar is out of the lineup against the Pirates on Friday.

Villar will head to the bench following five straight starts, going 3-for-16 with two stolen bases and six strikeouts during that span. In his place, Eric Sogard will man the keystone and bat seventh for the series opener.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories