Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Not in Thursday's lineup

Villar is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.

Villar has started nine of the last 10 games for the Brewers, but has only six hits and 11 strikeouts in 36 plate appearances. The 27-year-old heads to the bench with Brad Miller taking over at second base Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories