Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Not in Thursday's lineup
Villar is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Thursday.
Villar will occupy a seat on the bench with left-hander Jon Lester taking the mound for the series opener. The second baseman has gone 7-for-23 with a pair of RBI during the first six games of the season, and should return to the lineup Friday with Kyle Hendricks on the rubber. Hernan Perez will pick up a start at the keystone Thursday.
