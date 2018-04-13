Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Not starting Friday

Villar is out of the lineup Friday against the Mets.

Villar is off to a solid start from a fantasy perspective, hitting .310 and stealing two bases in 13 games. That batting average is one of the emptiest in the league, however, as he's yet to walk and has just one extra-base hit, giving him a .310/.310/.333 slash line, good for just a 75 wRC+. When his batted balls stop falling (he has a .419 BABIP), he could be in trouble. Hernan Perez will start at second base in his palce.