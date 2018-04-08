Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Notches hit vs. Cubs

Villar went 1-for-3 Sunday in a 3-0 loss to Chicago.

Villar was one of the few Brewers who reached base against the Cubs, although he was unable to score after hitting a double. He's had a decent start to the season, recording nine hits in 31 at-bats thus far. Villar figures to continue splitting time with Eric Soggard and Hernan Perez at second base as Milwaukee begins a three-game series with St. Louis on Monday.