Brewers' Jonathan Villar: On bench Friday

Villar is out of the lineup against the Reds on Friday.

Brad Miller will make another start at second base in his stead after going 2-for-6 with a double and a three-run home run during the past two games. Moving forward, this will be a situation to monitor as it wouldn't be surprising to see Villar drop into a timeshare with Miller at the keystone.

