Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Out of Friday's lineup

Villar is not in the lineup against the Padres on Friday.

Villar will retreat to the bench after going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts during Thursday's Opening Day victory. In his place, Hernan Perez will draw a start at the keystone.

