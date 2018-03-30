Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Out of Friday's lineup
Villar is not in the lineup against the Padres on Friday.
Villar will retreat to the bench after going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts during Thursday's Opening Day victory. In his place, Hernan Perez will draw a start at the keystone.
More News
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Hitting well this spring•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Competing for second base job•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Competing for starting gig at second base•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Avoids arbitration with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Finger injury not serious•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Dealing with finger injury•
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...