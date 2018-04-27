Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Out of lineup Friday

Villar is not starting Friday against the Cubs.

The off day is Villar's eighth so far this season, leaving him on pace for 114 starts. He's having what seems to be a bounceback season, at least in terms of his batting average, which sits at .286 after falling to .241 last year. A closer look reveals that he's still struggling at the plate, however. His average is inflated by an unsustainable .404 BABIP while his strikeout rate of 30.0 percent is in line with the 30.3 percent figure he posted last year. He also has career lows in walk rate (3.8 percent) and ISO (.052). Hernan Perez will start at second base in his place.