Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Out of lineup Monday

Villar is not starting Monday against the Cardinals.

The off day marks Villar's third of the season. Eric Sogard will play second base in his place. Villar is hitting .294 with a pair of steals so far this year, though he's yet to walk and has just one extra-base hit.

