Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Out of lineup Saturday
Villar is not in the lineup against the Cardinals on Saturday.
Villar will head to the bench after going 0-for-3 during Friday's victory. In his place, the recently recalled Brad Miller will man second base and bat sixth.
