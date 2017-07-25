Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Villar is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Nationals.
Since Eric Sogard returned from the DL on Saturday, Villar has started two of the three games on the bench, so it seems like the Brewers may be favoring Sogard's steadiness over Villar's upside at the keystone. Villar is hitting .250/.291/.362 with two home runs and five steals over his last 80 at-bats.
