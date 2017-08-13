Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Picks up fourth consecutive start

Villar will start at second base and lead off Sunday against the Reds.

Villar will pick up his fourth consecutive start Sunday, an indication he's moved ahead of Eric Sogard at second base. While Villar has done a good job of turning things around at the plate over his previous three contests, going 6-for-14 with a home run and three runs scored, he's not a safe bet to retain an everyday role heading into the upcoming week. The Brewers acquired Neil Walker from the Mets on Saturday and will insert him into the lineup at third base Sunday with Travis Shaw (foot) unavailable, but it's expected that Walker will take over as the team's primary second baseman when Shaw rejoins the lineup, perhaps as soon as Tuesday.