Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Playing time minimal this month

Villar was not in the Brewers' lineup Monday for the seventh straight game.

Villar's struggles with the bat this season are finally costing him playing time, and the Brewers are rolling with the combination of Eric Sogard and Hernan Perez at second base for the time being. While there is still time for Villar to turn things around, it will be difficult for him to do so while seeing limited at-bats.

