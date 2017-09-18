Play

Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Playing time taking a hit

Villar is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Villar posted a season-best .950 OPS in August and got off to a fast start this month as well, but since heading to the bench Sept. 6 after starting seven straight games he has not started once. His playing time figures to remain minimal, as Hernan Perez and Eric Sogard have become the Brewers' top options off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast