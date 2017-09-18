Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Playing time waning

Villar is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Villar posted a season-best .950 OPS in August and got off to a fast start this month as well, but since heading to the bench Sept. 6 after starting seven straight games, he hasn't started once. His playing time figures to remain minimal, as Hernan Perez and Eric Sogard have become the Brewers' top options off the bench.