Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Pops first homer of season Saturday

Villar went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

It was his first homer of the season. Villar's hitting a solid .298 (14-for-47) through 15 games, but batting lower in the order isn't doing his fantasy production any favors -- the 26-year-old has scored only two runs and stolen two bases so far.