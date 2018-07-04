Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Retreats to bench

Villar is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.

Since he spent all but the last three weeks of his MLB career in the American League, Brad Miller is only player on the Milwaukee roster who has previously faced Jose Berrios, who takes the hill Wednesday for Minnesota. With that in mind, manager Craig Counsell will clear a spot in the lineup for Miller at the keystone, leaving no room for Villar. It's the second time in the series Villar will find himself on the bench, with the 27-year-old going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in his lone start Tuesday.