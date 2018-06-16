Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Returns to Saturday's lineup

Villar (calf) will start at second base and bat sixth Saturday against the Phillies.

Villar sustained the calf injury during Tuesday's win over the Cubs, and did not play in Wednesday or Friday's contests. The injury was described as minor from the outset, so it's unsurprising to see a relatively quick return for the 27-year-old. Villar has a .277/.325/.410 slash line with six home runs and nine stolen bases this season.