Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Sits again Monday

Villar is not in the lineup Monday against the Marlins.

Villar seems to have fallen into the short side of a platoon with Brad Miller, with Miller starting against four righties and Villar against two lefties in the past six games. The switch-hitting Villar has a 105 wRC+ against lefties and an 88 wRC+ against righties over the course of his career, so the platoon makes sense but would certainly hurt his counting stats and therefore his fantasy value.